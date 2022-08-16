Bhopal: Schools remain closed due to heavy rain in city

Bhopal: Gudari Ghat village marooned due to heavy rain in Misrod area in district | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following heavy rains in the district, collector Avinash Lavania declared holiday for primary, middle, higher secondary government, private, Navodaya CBSE schools on Tuesday. The holiday message was sent to parents around 5.30 am on Tuesday. The city has been experiencing heavy rains for the last two days. District administration said that by 8.30 am on Tuesday, 1110.2 mm rainfall had been recorded in the city. The average rainfall of Bhopal city is 1052.9 mm.

Superintendent, land record informed that on August 16, Bairagarh received 123.7 mm followed by Berasia (110.1 mm), Kolar (125.6 mm) etc.

In Bhopal district, from June 1 till August 16, total 1110.2 mm rainfall has been recorded. So far, Bairagarh received 1274.9 mm rainfall, Berasia (939.8 mm) and Kolar (1116.1 mm) rainfall.