Nagpur University cancels August 16, 17 exams due to heavy rains |

Nagpur: Due to heavy rains in Nagpur and adjoining areas of Maharashtra, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) cancelled the exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Papers which were earlier canceled due to heavy rains were to be held today and tomorrow. However, due to the hasty release of examination dates, ignoring the warning of the Meteorological Department, the university has once again cancelled the examination.

The director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation of Nagpur University Prafulla Sabale said that all principals, in-charges of the examination centres, teachers and students have been informed that exams scheduled on August 16 and 17 were cancelled.



The examinations have been cancelled due to heavy rains and flood situation in all four districts that come under the University's jurisdiction, the official said, adding that the next date of examination will be announced soon.

The state has seen heavy rains. This has caused flooding to occur everywhere. For the past two days, East Vidarbha has been in a similar situation. On the one hand, rural areas' rivers and streams are overflowing while rainwater is entering homes in the city. It was unclear how the students would get to the exam centres The date of the postponed papers has not yet been disclosed.

(With inputs from PTI)