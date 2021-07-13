Khandwa: Fund collection for tehsil development under scanner in Mundi, legislator demands probe

Mundi (Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh): The move to collect money in the name of Tehsil Development Committee is under scanner. Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel wrote a letter to SDM Punasa on Sunday and urged to form an inquiry committee, demanding action against those involved.

His letter points out at money extorted from local traders by Mundi police station personnel on the pretext of seeking funds for Tehsil Development Committee. During “recovery” employees of Mundi municipal council Mundi were also involved. After taking money, traders were given receipts. However, receipts carry no serial number, seal or signature. This has raised suspicion among local traders.

Meanwhile, local residents Gaurav Mahajan, Dharmendra Rathore, Ravindra Malakar, Ram Rathore and Ravindra Rathore have submitted a written complaint to MLA and requested for appropriate action against those involved.

Congress leader Naharu Patel said money was in whole of Punasa tehsil through unauthorised receipts. “Congress will strongly oppose this in public interest,” he said, and added that Congress leaders will take up the matter with district collector.

Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel said he would discuss the matter with SDM Punasa CS Solanki and visit Mundi to discuss matter with traders who were given unauthorised receipts.