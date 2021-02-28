After collecting over Rs 2,100 cr in India, now Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust may launch global fund collection drive

Lucknow: After concluding nationwide 44-day Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan collecting over Rs 2100 crore, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is planning to launch a world-wide drive to collect donations from Ram Bhakts across the globe.

The Trust Treasurer Govind Ram Giri said that they were getting a lot of requests from Ram Bhakts living abroad to launch a global drive for collecting donations for the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“A decision to this effect will be taken by the Trust members in a meeting to be held shortly. Members will discuss modalities of how to launch the Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan globally," said Giri.