Khandwa: Don’t go to Maharashtra where Covid is back, collector, MLA tell residents

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the directives home ministry, a meeting of crisis management group was conducted here on Tuesday. MLA Devendra Verma, collector Anay Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh, district panchayat CEO Nanda Bhalawe Kushre, Chamber of Commerce president Gurmeet Singh Ubeja were present in the meeting along with public representatives and officials.

At the meeting, collector Dwivedi and MLA Verma appealed to local residents to wear mask and to maintain social distancing. They appealed to local residents to avoid visiting Maharashtra and other areas where Covid-19 has resurfaced. They emphasised on use of sanitisers and to avoid travel if possible.

Key decisions taken at meeting: It was decided to set up check posts on the roads along Maharashtra border and to check oxygen saturation level and body temperature of people coming from there. Besides, no public gatherings, fairs will be allowed. Fairs attended by local people will be permitted.

It was also decided that district administration should be informed if guests from Maharashtra attend weddings or other functions in the district. Besides, collector issued instructions to make necessary arrangements for screening of passengers coming from Maharashtra at bus stands and railway stations.

He said assistance should be sought from Nehru Yuva Kendra, NCC, National Service Scheme, Public Campaign Council and other social service organisations to run campaigns to inspire people to wear masks. He said information about the people coming from Maharashtra to hotels should also be recorded.