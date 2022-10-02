Khandwa bags 21st rank in Swachha Sarvekshan 2022

Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa bagged the 21st position in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 list of cleanest cities in the country. Indore, Ujjain and Chhindwara are the cities from the state that feature above Khandwa in this list.

Nodal officer of Swachh Bharat Mission, Shaheen Khan said that earlier Khandwa had got 73rd position in Cleanliness Survey 2017 out of 434 cities, 99th rank in 2018 survey, 93rd rank in 2019 and 21st in the year 2020. It was ranked 20th in the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Savita Pradhan, commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Khandwa said that the achievement is a reflection of the efforts put by the residents along with sanitation workers. The entire team of the Municipal Corporation has done exceptional work in waste segregation, its proper disposal, increased people’s participation, uplift of social conditions of waste pickers, and overall cleanliness management. As a result of which, the residents of the city gave better feedback to the Swachh Survekshan team. Efforts are on to bring the city to the 1st rank on the cleanliness list.