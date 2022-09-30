Khandwa: State’s first ever green energy cluster inaugurated

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to make the state self-reliant in green energy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday virtually inaugurated the state’s first-ever green energy cluster here at Gaurikunj in Khandwa district.

MSME department has approved a mega cluster named Chandrashree Green Energy Cluster Bio Fertilizer to be built on 10 acres of land in Jalkuan village of Khandwa district. In a major development, an investment of around Rs 60 crore is expected to be made by a total of 26 investors to commence the green energy plant here.

CM Chouhan along with MSME minister Omprakash Saklecha on Thursday virtually laid the foundation of the project to commemorate employment day. MLA Narayan Patel, Mayor Amrita Amar Yadav, district collector Anoop Kumar Singh and other officials also attended the event prominently.

In a step towards non-conventional energy sources instead of conventional sources of energy, CNG, LNG, and bio-gas plants would be set up to reap the benefits of renewable sources of energy and mitigate the results of environmental pollution in the state. Director Bio Mask Jais Jaiswal, general manager district trade and industry centre Manoj Rawat and concerned officers also attended the event.