Khandwa: School director's son thrashes minor student caught cheating in exam

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class 11 was allegedly thrashed by the son of the director of Flying Colours Academy after he was caught using unfair means during his half-yearly exams.

The incident was reported at Channera village situated Flying Colours Academy under the Harsud police station limit on Monday afternoon. The student’s father Purshottam Bansal filed a police complaint against the two accused and demanded strict action against them. He also warned to take the matter to the district collector and the chief minister if his demands are not met.

The Harsud police acting on the matter registered an FIR against the director’s sons under 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Complainant Purshottam Bansal, a grain merchant in the village in his police complaint informed that his son Anmol is a student of class 11 at a CBSE private school. He saw black and blue marks on the body of his son and when he asked about the cause, he narrated the entire incident.

"Akshay and Akshansh, the son of school director Archana Tiwari saw a piece of paper with Anmol and without examining the fact, they thrashed him black and blue taking off his clothes in front of the entire class after they found a small written transcript with him. The duo also abused his son and kept beating him in front of girl students for a long time," said Bansal in his complaint.

Alleged accused Akshay, in addition, dismissed all the allegations. “Anmol was using unfair means in the exam and we caught him red-handed. Now his kin doesn't want the child to be thrown out of school, which is why they are levelling false allegations on us to pressurize us” he said.

About the black and blue marks on the child's body, Akshay said that he did not have any idea as they did not touch the child.

Bansal also levelled serious allegations against the school claiming that the school management indulges itself in unfair means to improve the results and the image of the students.