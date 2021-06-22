Khandwa: 190 per cent vaccination on first day of mega drive on Monday

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The district recorded 190 per cent vaccination against the set target on the first day of state-wide mega vaccination drive launched on Monday.

A target of vaccinating 15,000 people was set. To achieve this, people enthusiastically took jabs at 30 centres in Khandwa and 287 centres in rural areas of Khandwa district. Till 7 pm on Monday, about 28,503 received vaccines and thus the target exceeded by 190 percent.

Vaccination incharge Dr NK Sethia said 317 teams have been formed for vaccination in district. “The first dose of Covishield was administered on Monday. With the cooperation of district administration, health department and public representatives, Khandwa district has topped in vaccination. Till 7 pm on Monday, about 28,503 received vaccines and thus the target exceeded by 190 percent,” he added.