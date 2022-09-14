Khachrod: Rain-damaged roads pose risk to commuters

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The recent rain has created potholes and craters on the roads built by the PWD in Khachrod town posing a grave risk to motorists and also pedestrians.

In view of the large potholes triggered by incessant rain, district BJP Working Committee member and former councillor Radheshyam Bamboriya along with PWD SDO Gautam Ahirwar carried out an inspection of the damaged roads of the town.

They instructed PWD officials to start repairing the roads that are severely pothole-riddled as soon as the ongoing spell of rain gets over. The condition of the town has deteriorated due to incessant rainfall over the past few days.

They instructed officials to repair road along the Khari Mithi Bawri culvert located on Ratlam road. Bamboriya also handed over a letter to PWD SDO Ahirwar. In the letter, he proposed to connect the road being built from Dhakad Dharamshala town (Ramatalai) to Chamunda Mata Road.

It was proposed to reconstruct Khak Chowk temple culvert and raise its height. It was also requested to put up speed-breakers on roads.