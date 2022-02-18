e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

Khachrod: BJP governments at Centre, State making every possible effort for welfare of every class

FP News Service
Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and the State are making every possible effort for the welfare of every class of citizen, BJP leader and former councillor Radheshyam Bomboreia said while giving away financial help of Rs 1.02 lakh to one Jagdish Parmar for marriage of his two daughters.

Bomboreia said, Narendra Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan governments are running many schemes for the welfare of various sections of the society. Yet many people do not get the benefit of government schemes like National Family Assistance, Vrdwa and Kalyani Pension Scheme, Prime Minister Housing Plan, Divya Pension Scheme, Wedding Assistance Plan, Sambal Scheme, etc. in the absence of information. However, both the governments are doing their best to create awareness among the people, the BJP leader said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:26 PM IST
