Bhopal: MPBSE Class 10 exams begin; Hindi paper on Day One

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Class 10 (High School) examinations of the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began at 3,861 centres in the state on Friday. Around 10.66 lakh students have enrolled for the examination. On the first day, the students wrote their Hindi papers from 10 am to 1 pm. The examination is being held after a year’s gap. In the academic year 2020-21, all the students were given a general promotion.

Board’s spokesperson Mukesh Malaviya said that the examination was held smoothly all over the state.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board had asked all the examinees to reach their centres one and half hours before the commencement of the examination. They were asked to wear masks and carry a small bottle of sanitiser with them. The body temperature of all the examinees was checked using a hand-held thermal scanner. Those who were running a fever were seated in ‘isolation rooms’

In Bhopal, the examination was held at 104 centres for 31,418 students. District Education Officer Nitin Saxena said that around 1,400 examinees did not turn up at the centres in the district.

Some students reached their centres along with their vaccination certificates. However, vaccination was not mandatory for appearing in the examinations. Many reached their centres an hour before the designated time. Most were dropped by their parents or acquaintances. Some of the students touched the feet of teachers and took their blessings before entering the examination halls.

Student touching feet of teacher | FP Photo

After writing his paper, Raj Vishwakarma from Char Imli told the Free Press that he did not find the paper tough. “I was fearing that I won’t be able to perform well because I was appearing for an online exam after almost two years,” he said. Mahira Tanveer from Jahangirabad was happy that the examinations were being held offline. “Had we been given general promotion or had the exams been held online, we would have been tagged for life. Log kahte ye to bina mehnat ke pass huye hain,” she said. Shubham Sharma from Karond, however, was hoping that this year, too, they would get a general promotion. “I had not prepared much,” he said. Priyal Shrivastava from DIG Bungalow did not face any problems in wearing a mask for over 4 hours. “It has become a habit now,” she said. However, Shubham said that he felt suffocated and had to remove the mask for short durations.

Shumaila from Aishbagh Stadium said that she wrote with pen on paper after a long gap that causes some problems. “ The fear of catching infection of Covid-19 was also there,” she said.

Senha Pathak from Govindpura said that her handwriting had deteriorated and she can no longer write as fast as she used to.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:16 PM IST