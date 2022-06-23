Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow organises welcome programme for Class 1 students

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow organised a welcome programme for students who have taken admission to class I in session 2022-23. The programme started with the worship of Maa Saraswati, followed by the welcome song, welcome dance etc.

Principal Pooja Srivastava, while blessing the children, told parents that the all-round development of children requires an effective partnership between the parents and the school. She said that it is the duty of the parents to ensure that their child carries a diary, pencil, rubber etc to the school every day. At the end of the programme, a vote of thanks was given by Shailendra Bamnot.