Madhya Pradesh: Four from Mhow killed in SUVs’ collision

10 persons injured in the head-on car collision.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:23 PM IST
Mhow/Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed and 10 were injured in a head-on car collision on National Highway 146 near Pipalkhedi village of Vidisha district on Wednesday under Gyaraspur police station area.

As per details, the deceased, all native of Mhow, have been identified as Manohar Lal Verma (60), Chandabai Verma (55), Rinku Masih (40) and the car driver.

Ten other people also sustained injuries in the mishap when the cars collided near Pipalkhedi village at 7 am on Wednesday. Two of them who had suffered minor injuries were treated at the primary medical facility. One car was heading from Vidisha to Sagar while another one travelling from Sagar to Indore when the incident took place. Bits of crushed glass and parts of the vehicle were seen scattered at the intersection.

As per head constable Dharamjit Singh Gautam, as soon as information was received, police reached the scene and rushed the injured to the primary medical facility from where the injured were sent to Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Medical College CMO Vaibhav Jain told that eight people are undergoing treatment in the hospital, out of which the condition of two is critical. Further investigation into the case is underway.

