Karam Dam leakage case: Central Water Commission team to visit Karam dam in April

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Central Water Commission (CWC) is expected to visit Karam Dam site in Dhar district in the first week of April. The team will inquire about the reasons for the damage to the dam. Experts of CWC will give opinion about how to make it again and work on the design. Preparation for this has already begun. Officials are preparing documents and information.

It may be known that water was released from the Karam Dam on the evening of August 14, 2022. Due to partial damage to the dam, after the release of water from here, there could have been a situation of deluge in more than 21 villages of Dhar and Khargone district. Fortunately, the water drained out properly. There was no loss of life in the incident. However, there was widespread crop damage.

After the incident, 11 officers and employees have been suspended and the contractor has been blacklisted due to damage to the dam. However, the responsibility of rebuilding the dam will remain with the same contractor.

On the other hand, the process for construction of canals has not begun. In such a situation, it is now being told by the Water Resources Department that the report of the Central Water Commission team will be important for taking initiative for dam construction.