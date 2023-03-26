Ladli Behna Yojana: Glitches in online registration, forms being collected at camps in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The registration for the state government flagship scheme Ladli Behna Yojana is experiencing major technical glitches in Dhar district as many beneficiaries are finding difficulty in uploading the form on the website. With the department facing glitches in uploading the form online, the officials have started collecting the forms in off-line mode. In Dhar, the municipality is holding camps at four places, including at the civic body office for the convenience of beneficiaries. In these camps, assistance is being provided to women to fill the forms.

Notice to six municipal employees

Chief municipal officer (CMO) Nishikant Shukladuring inspection of the camps on Sunday morning found six employees missing. The officer issued notice to six staffers and recommended deduction of their salary. On Saturday, the municipal employees were informed that there will be no holiday on Sunday and they would be required to remain present at the camps being organised for the Ladli Behna Yojana registration, however, the employees disregarding the instruction, failed to attend the camps. Shukla on reaching the camp at Indore Naka found it closed. The CMO immediately called the nodal officer and reprimanded him. The centre was opened then.

e-KYC most important

According to CMO Shukla, to fill the form of Ladli Behna Yojana, eligible women must first get their documents e-KYC done as without this the form will not be uploaded. After this, it is necessary to have an Aadhaar link with Samagra ID. At the same time, it will be necessary to have an account in the bank in the name of the woman, as it will be required for the DBT. This entire process is being done through e-KYC, for which Collector Priyank Mishra has directed the online centres (government recognised) to do it free of cost. Funds will be given to these centres by the government.