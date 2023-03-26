Bhopal: Ladli Behna Yojana Server down, form filling delayed as women wait queues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Server remained down, which delayed form filling process of Ladli Behna Yojana on Saturday.

Forms are being received at camps set up across the state specially in ward offices of civic bodies. However, neither online forms were filled nor e-KYC formalities could be competed till afternoon on Saturday. In Bhopal, camps were organised in ward offices in Bhopal.

Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary told Free Press that server did not work in the state because large number of women rushed at camps and ward offices, which created problems in server. Women can file online as well as offline in ward offices in Bhopal.

Camps in every village and ward office in Bhopal district started at 9.30 am where long queues of women were seen. They had to wait for the server to start. The server started at about 1.30 pm. The camp was organized in the office premises of Zone-12 near Subhash Nagar Bridge. Due to server down, the Anganwadi worker got the forms filled offline. Here, many women returned due to server down. Long queues of women were also seen in Gautam Nagar and Janta Quarters.

Read Also Bhopal: SC stays arrest of Faith Cricket Club owner Raghvendra Singh