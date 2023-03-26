Bhopal: SC stays arrest of Faith Cricket Club owner Raghvendra Singh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Saturday stayed the arrest of Faith Cricket club owner Raghvendra Singh Tomar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved court in connection with properties of Faith Cricket Club, which were alleged to be bought with money of IAS officer couple Arvind and Tinoo Joshi.

ED had launched probe against Arvind and Tinoo Joshi in 2014 on charges of money laundering. As per allegations, they had purchased properties worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Tomar had purchased lands from the Joshi couple for setting up the M/s Faith Cricket Club, which led to ED action. The Bhopal District Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur, had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Tomar, finding his involvement, prima facie, in the offences.

Read Also BJP national president Nadda in Bhopal on Sunday, party preps up to welcome its boss