BJP national president Nadda in Bhopal on Sunday, party preps up to welcome its boss

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Bhopal on Sunday. Nadda's visit comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh eyes assembly elections.

The saffron party workers swung into preparation to welcome their boss.

All the main roads of the city are dotted with the BJP’s flags. Apart from this, banners and posters welcoming JP Nadda have been put up at top spots of the city.

Firstly, Nadda will lay the foundation stone of the new party building at Deendayal Parisar. Later, he will address the convention of Booth President’s at Lal Parade ground.

State BJP leadership is excited over Nadd'a visit in MP. Top BJP leaders are monitoring preparation and issuing necessary instructions to the workers to make sure they miss on nothing.