Kala Parva: 23 Children Receive Awards In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day art festival organised by Kalavarta Trust concluded with the prize distribution ceremony.

Awards were given to 23 children who showed the magic of their art for three days. Five were given cash awards, four gold medals, four silver medals and 10 special awards. More than 300 young and senior painters from across the country as well as more than 10 painters from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Belarus and Dhaka participated in the event.

Trust secretary Pawan Garwal and festival coordinator Dr Paridhi Mangal said that on the colourful closing occasion of the International Silver Jubilee Arts Festival, silver awards were given to the principals and art professors from art colleges across the country.

On this occasion, the Trust also honoured trustee members and the dignitaries who had cooperated with them in the past decades. The chief guest of the programme was Govind Gandhe, director of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Dr Chitralekha Singh, director of Art and Culture Museum of Mewar University and Nitin Rane, vice-chancellor of Avantika University were present as special guests. The programme was presided over by Dr Shailendra Parashar.

In the award distribution ceremony, Jagriti Sonawane, Pune, Abhishek Rathore, Mumbai, Yasmin Qureshi, Nagpur, Sahil Thakur, Mumbai, who created the best artwork, were honoured with cash prizes. Himanshu Kumar, Haryana, Vansh More, Mumbai, Aditi Rai, Pune, Mansi Shrivas, Nagpur were awarded gold medals and Mayuri Vinod Dhokane, Nagpur, Vicky V Sonawane, Mumbai, Yatin P Salaskar, Mumbai, Ajay G Sonawane, Mumbai were awarded silver medals. Special awards were given to Ankita Katte, Pune, Prajwal Bulle, Nagpur, Shardul Sawant, Mumbai, Prateek Nagp, Mumbai, Harsh Patil, Mumbai, Muskaan Yadav, Jaipur, Vidhi Garg, Punjab, Smriti Pandey, Punjab, Chandrashekhar Umekar, Akola and Vaibhav Singh Rathore, Jaipur. The programme was conducted by Meenakshi Gupta.