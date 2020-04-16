Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Getting fit and coming together, Khatri family tilting towards health care amid lockdown

Indore: Compassion for each other. Parivar time. Love for animals. These are the key points, the Khatris are focussing on since the lockdown. The lockdown has brought the Khatri family closer. Role reversal. Return to the basics. And to keep fit together. These have been the lockdown USPs for them.

The Khatris are a four-member family, Deepak Khatri, wife Dolly and two children, elder daughter, Vanshika and son Jay.

Dolly, founder president of Royal Womaniya Club, said earlier she and her daughter used to do yoga every morning but now, since the lockdown has been imposed, her husband and son have joined them.

Deepak said, "Sometimes, I prepare the morning tea and breakfast for my family in a gesture of love to them. We own a Pug and take it to the terrace for morning walk." Deepak is a real estate agent and he's working from home.

Dolly said, "I am damn relaxed these days At present, my family is contributing in the kitchen and household work. My daughter and son have started cooking different cuisines daily. They scroll through internet and make the dishes."

Fond and concerned of dogs, Dolly these days also makes chapatis for stray dogs and serve it to them twice in a day. She said lockdown has impacted stray dogs heavily and the absence of food has made the animals more aggressive these days.

"We are hardly worried about the supply of vegetables because we have a terrace garden and we grow tomatoes, spinach, green chillies, ladies finger etc", said Dolly.

Vanshika, 23, is a fashion design student. She has created an in-house studio in which she keeps on practicing her passion. "I love clicking pictures in my mini studio. I spend most of my time with my mom. It (lockdown) has turned out to be one of our best times." On the yoga sessions, she said that it has helped the family members to keep fit. It has also increased their immunity.

Jay, 22, is a LLB student and also helps his dad. He is passionate about nature and greenary due to which, he spends most of his time in gardening. "I make evening tea for my family. He is also loving his stint as a cook. In free time, we all play cards and indoor games".

On lockdown 2.0, the family said it was of utmost importance to save the nation and they are in unison and will do whatever is best suited for the country. .