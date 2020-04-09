Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Home is a tough turf for hockey lovers Sarwans

Ratna, retired principal of Holkar Science College said earlier they used to live in the college campus and their sons had a good share of outdoor lives. Rajkumar remembered how active he was in sports during his school and college days and now promotes the same attitude among his children. "Our kids' active routine has taken a beating as they have to stay indoors, but nothing can be done," said Rajkumar.

Reena and Surekha collectively said that work has increased in the house but it is good that family has "come closer' after a long time. "We are spending more time with our kids and knowing them deeply," they said.

Rakesh also said, "every sportspersons routine has gone haywire more so as most of our houses do not have the space required."

Pratyancha an MBA student said, "It's good time to reconnect with siblings and cousins and family."

Parth said, "I am a national hockey player and I am addicted to the turf but now I practice on the terrace but that's not fulfilling."

Divyanshi (10) and Rajveer (8) said, "We love to play hockey. We are missing exercising on the outdoor tracks. But in the greater interest of the country, I suppose we all need to support the lockdown full throttle."

Tejasvini, B.Ed student in Laxmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) said, "Sports is the lifeline of our family. It's bad that we are unable to go to out to the ground. All workout is on hold due to lockdown."

Sanskriti represented MP women's hockey academy multiple times in national championship and attended 2 foreign tours. She said, "Hockey is the pride of our family. Hockey, currently is in the low, but we must all remember the highs and work towards it and promote the game. Due to the lockdown, we have all focussed now on games like chess etc."