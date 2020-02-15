Jyotiraditya Scindia is not alone, whole Congress will hit roads if promises not fulfilled: Digvijaya Singh backs guest scholars

The former chief minister also said that union government has slashed allocation to state due to which loan waiver to farmers has slowed down. “However, the government has already waived off loans up to Rs 50,000 due till 2017 and Rs 2 lakh due till 2018,” he remarked.

Commenting of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s protest in Chhindwara, he said Chouhan should continue protesting as his image in BJP is under threat. Appointment of BD Sharma as state BJP president has also made Chouhan tense, Singh said.

Better late than never

Commenting on union home minister Amit Shah’s move to talk to Shaheen Bagh’s protesters and said that it is better late than never. “He should have talked to them earlier. We don’t want CAA as there is already a law for giving citizenship and we have given citizenship to 1 crore people since freedom and most of them are Hindus. We don’t want NPR as the government is asking for proof of our parents’ birth even when they have all information in Aadhaar, PAN, and other cards,” Singh said.