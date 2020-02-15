Bhopal: Jyotiraditya Scindia comes out in support of protesting guest scholars

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has come out in support of guest scholars who have been protesting for past more than 70 days. Scindia has said that he will take on to roads for protest if Congress government does not fulfill the promise.
A section of guest scholars had gone to meet Scindia and apprised him of their problems and government’s attitude. President of guest scholar association, Devraj Singh said that Scindia has assured them that government will fulfill its promise and if not then he will participate in protest with them.
“Please keep patience. The Vachan Patra (Congress manifesto) of Congress will be fulfilled by any means. If government fails to do it, I will come and participate in your protest against the government,” said Scindia.
Media in-charge of association, JPS Chouhan said that government has allotted fund for honorarium for guest scholars that is pending for last more than six months but citing various reasons, they are not being paid their dues yet.
Several guest protestors have passed away since the protest began at Shahjehani Park, said spokesperson Mansoor Ali. The way condition of scholars is getting worse day by day, protestors will be forced to intensify the stir, he added.
Earlier, former Congress state president Arun Yadav and several other Congress leaders had also expressed support for the guest scholars.
Recent suicide by one of the scholar has raised the tempers of protesting guest scholars.
