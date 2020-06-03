June 5 is last day to apply for DAVV affiliation

Colleges, who haven’t got affiliation from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) till now will have to apply for the same by June 5. They will have to pay the affiliation charges with the application without late fee till June 5 and with late fee by June 10.

Department of Higher Education issued instructions in this regard and directed the university to grant affiliation to the applicant colleges by July 10.

Normally, the application for affiliation and renewal of affiliation are accepted at DAVV till mid-April and affiliations are granted before July 1.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the DHE allowed extension in applying for affiliation for the second and final year of UG courses and second year of PG courses.

Following COVID-19, the DHE has already cancelled the process for pre-affiliation inspections by university teams on college campuses.

However, the DHE also denied permission for opening of new colleges and increasing of seats in existing colleges.