Alert! Indore to feel Nisarga impact from 11 am to 1 pm tomorrow

Indore: With the cyclone Nisarga landfall in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Regional Meteorological Department has raised an alert for the citizens to brace up for moderate to heavy rains on Thursday. Officials also alerted for heavy winds which can go over 40 kmph speed.

At a meeting of various departments the district collector Manish Singh said the cyclone may affect the city between 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday. He alerted the officials concerned to be prepared and appealed to citizens to stay in their homes as a precaution.

“Cyclone Nisarga will be weakened but it will definitely affect the city weather as Indore would see moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. Heavy winds with over 40 kmph may also may also affect the city,” meteorologist Uday Sarwate said.

He said that the cyclone will pass till Thursday evening but light to moderate rainfall will continue in Indore and nearby areas for two days due to increase in moisture.

Clouds continued to envelop the city sky as the city couldn’t see sunshine consecutively for the second day. Resultantly, the difference in day and night temperature too remained at five degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal.

Discom asked to be ready

Manish Singh asked the officials of the power distribution company to quickly assess the condition of electric wires in the city and village and fix it immediately if there is a need.

Stay home: Lalwani

Member of Parliament, Shankar Lalwani, has appealed to the public that as a precaution they should not come out of the house except for urgent work and remain safe at home.

Cover wheat lying in open

Collector Singh said that there are many places where wheat has not been stored in safe places. He instructed that in such a situation, it should be shifted to the warehouse soon and arrangements should be made to cover it as much as possible.