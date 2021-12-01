Jobat Government Hospital: Onlookers panic as police bring undertrial in handcuffs for check-up

Jobat/Alirajpur (Madhya pradesh): Panic prevailed at Jobat Government Hospital after a police personnel brought an undertrial jail inmate lodged in jail to the hospital for a medical check-up with handcuff. Personís family members raised objection over this and created ruckus at the hospital.

As per reports undertrail man who has booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).

On Monday afternoon he was brought to Jobat Government Hospital as he had complained of infection in the eye.

His wife Yogita Wani and kin were present at the hospital. They allegedly submitted an application for treatment after the under trail person complained of infection in the eye.

Yogita claimed that police personnelís from Alirajpur jail brought her husband handcuff in a private vehicle which is against the norms.

The relatives accused the police of bias, conspiring with the complainant, accepting bribe and threatening to throw the family members in jail.

As Jobat police station in-charge Dinesh Solanki was informed about the incident, he rushed to the hospital and intervened in the matter.

Solanki assured family members that he will look into the matter.

