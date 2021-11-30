e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: As a precautionary measure, 14 people of the Dehradun district who have recently returned from abroad have been put in home isolation for 14 days.India reports 6,990 new cases, 190 deaths & 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:34 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Sons set elderly mother afire over property dispute in Dewas, held

The incident took place in Khategaon town of the district.
Staff Reporter
The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Harda |

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Harda |

Advertisement

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers allegedly set their elderly mother afire over property dispute in Dewas district, sources said on Tuesday.

The elderly woman who has suffered severe burn injuries on her face and hands is undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition.

Police have arrested both the accused and sent them to jail, sources added.

The incident took place in Khategaon town of the district on Sunday.

According to reports, the woman identified as Ghisiya Sahu was alone at home when her two sons identified as Sanjay Sahu and Pradeep Sahu reached there and poured kerosene on her. They later set her ablaze and escaped.

On hearing noise, neighbours reached the spot and doused the fire. She was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Harda district.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dewas Shiv Dayal said that a case of attempt to murder had been registered against both accused sons. “Both the accused have dispute with their mother over a piece of land. The duo have been sent to jail after being produced before the court,” he added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Congmen pay homage to 'dead' oxygen plant in Mandsaur Madhya Pradesh: Congmen pay homage to 'dead' oxygen plant in Mandsaur
Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:34 PM IST
Advertisement