Jharneshwar Mahadev: Rides of Riders discover new getaway near Indore

Life is too short and unpredictable, but it is an adventure if lived to the fullest. Learning the essential value of life and deciding to seek adventures in life, several groups are now connecting to nature and seeking spiritual growth.

Leading a group of adventure seekers to less-known wonders of Indore, Gyandeep Srivastava, administrator of Rides of Riders group unravelled a new getaway.

The group went on a long ride exploring the rural areas of the city. In their bid to seek adventure, the group came across an ancient temple ‘Jharneshwar Mahadev’ which dazzles visitors with nature, beauty and wonder.

The temple is situated in Shajapur, about 230 kilometres from Indore. The waterfall of Bhadooh (Jharneshwar Mahadev), a famous tourist place falling under the Quartak Panchayat, about 30 km from Manasa in Neemuch district. After monsoons, the waterfall attracts tourists from all over state to witness the 100 feet high waterfall.

There were 25 riders in the adventure trip including female rider Isha Soni.