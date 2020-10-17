Indore: The Phooti Kothi on Sukhniwas Road is the only architecture of Holkar Era which​ remains incomplete​. ​Yet, it holds ​immense heritage value. The Kothi’s construction work started in 1886 and it continued till 1902. It was developed under king Shivaji Rao Holkar. The main purpose to develop ​the building was to attack the British cantonment in Mhow.



According to the archaeology department official, Dr DP Pandey, as soon as the British officer deployed at Indore Residency came to know about the purpose ​behind the development of Phooti Kothi, he immediately stopped the work. The Kothi has around 300 rooms in its basement which are locked at present. He ​refuted all the myths which say​s​ that the Kothi was cursed that it will never get completed and its roof cannot be built.

At Present

There are temples of many Hindu Gods and Goddesses developed in the basement area of the Kothi. There is also a cowshed. The place is open for all and no security guard ​is ​deployed in the Kothi's premise, ​as a result of which ​it attracts antisocials​. Beer cans and ​liquor ​bottles were found dumped in the heritage building.