Jhabua: BJP wins presidet, vice-president posts in Petlawad unopposed

PETLAWAD (JHABUA): BJP won the president and vice-president post at Petlawad Municipal Council on Tuesday.

Lalita Yogesh Gamad of BJP was elected unopposed for the post of president, while Kiran Sanjay Kahar was elected unopposed for the post of vice president.

There are 15 wards in Petlawad Municipal Council, out of which 7 wards were won by BJP and 7 wards were won by independent councillors. Congress candidate had won in only one ward.

Most of the independents who won were associated with the BJP thus it was natural that BJP won the presidential and vice-president elections unopposed.

