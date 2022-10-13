MP: Patwari in Petlawad held for taking bribe

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Patwari in Petlawad held for taking bribe

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
PETLAWAD (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta team, Indore has claimed to have arrested a patwari, posted in Halka no 74, Jhaknawada, red-handed while allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10k.

The complainant, Chandrashekhar Rathore (28), a resident of Jhaknawada village of Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district, stated that he had approached naib tehsildar to tehsildar to update property documents owned by uncle Mahesh Rathore. He was directed to patwari for changes in documents. The complainant met patwari Vijay Vasuniya who sought Rs10k from him to get his work done.

Accused Vasuniya, who was posted at Jhaknawada, had allegedly demanded money in lieu of updation of documents from the complainant and his family. A complaint was made by the complainant at the Lokayukta office, Indore. Following the complaint, the officials conducted a raid and nabbed the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10k on Wednesday. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. Further action/investigation against the guilty is underway.

