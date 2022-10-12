Bhopal: No fresh evidence of tiger movement on MANIT campus

A tiger was spotted outside MANIT campus recently | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officers are still carrying out the search operation of tiger at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT). On Wednesday noon, forest officials claimed to have traced new pug marks of tiger but by the evening they said that they were old pug marks.

Moreover, no movement of tiger has been caught in 10 camera traps set up at different locations at MANIT. Earlier in the day, DFO Alok Pathak asserted that new pug marks have been found. In the evening hours, he himself visited the pug mark site to check the veracity and found that pug marks were old.

He told Free Press that pug marks found at MANIT premises on Wednesday were old. He added that since October 8, no movement of tiger has been captured in camera traps set up at different locations.

Notably, a team of forest officials are deployed at MANIT premises after the first sighting of tiger was reported almost a week ago. Only once, tiger movement was captured in CCTV camera so far. Moreover, a cage with bait was also placed some days back. Few days back, tiger came close of cage but had not entered inside it.

As of now, forest officials are in wait and watch mode. If there is no fresh evidence of tiger movement till couple of days then forest officers may withdraw the tiger search operation.