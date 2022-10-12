e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: No fresh evidence of tiger movement on MANIT campus

Bhopal: No fresh evidence of tiger movement on MANIT campus

On Wednesday noon, forest officials claimed to have traced new pug marks of tiger but by the evening they said that they were old pug marks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
A tiger was spotted outside MANIT campus recently | Representative Pic
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officers are still carrying out the search operation of tiger at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT). On Wednesday noon, forest officials claimed to have traced new pug marks of tiger but by the evening they said that they were old pug marks.

Moreover, no movement of tiger has been caught in 10 camera traps set up at different locations at MANIT. Earlier in the day, DFO Alok Pathak asserted that new pug marks have been found. In the evening hours, he himself visited the pug mark site to check the veracity and found that pug marks were old.

He told Free Press that pug marks found at MANIT premises on Wednesday were old. He added that since October 8, no movement of tiger has been captured in camera traps set up at different locations.

Notably, a team of forest officials are deployed at MANIT premises after the first sighting of tiger was reported almost a week ago. Only once, tiger movement was captured in CCTV camera so far. Moreover, a cage with bait was also placed some days back. Few days back, tiger came close of cage but had not entered inside it.

As of now, forest officials are in wait and watch mode. If there is no fresh evidence of tiger movement till couple of days then forest officers may withdraw the tiger search operation.

Read Also
Bhopal: Fresh pugmarks of tiger found inside MANIT
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘If a goat survives Eid, it will observe Muharram too’, says Kharge on who would be PM...

Bhopal: ‘If a goat survives Eid, it will observe Muharram too’, says Kharge on who would be PM...

Bhopal: Our children can create history with little help, says Chouhan

Bhopal: Our children can create history with little help, says Chouhan

Bhopal: Vivek Agnihotri to be feted with ‘Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman’

Bhopal: Vivek Agnihotri to be feted with ‘Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman’

Bhopal: Three SIs among nine cops from two police stations shifted in a day

Bhopal: Three SIs among nine cops from two police stations shifted in a day

Provide FIR copy within 48 hrs under RTI Act, rules SIC

Provide FIR copy within 48 hrs under RTI Act, rules SIC