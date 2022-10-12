Bhopal: Fresh pugmarks of tiger found inside MANIT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the gap of two days, fresh pugmarks of tiger have been found inside MANIT campus premises. Following which, forest officials have intensified their search operation.

Earlier forest officers were hoping that if pug marks were not found on Wednesday and Thursday then they can contemplate to announce that the tiger has moved away from campus spread in several acres and dotted with good cover of greenery.

DFO Alok Pathak told Free Press Journal, fresh pugmarks of tiger had been found inside MANIT campus. The tiger, however, had not been captured in camera traps placed at different identified locations.

Notably yesterday evening, MANIT administration got hostels of UG students vacated and revised their academic calendar in wake of tiger movement which was first reported at least seven days back.