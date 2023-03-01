JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Register till March 12, exam from April 6

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. | PTI(Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 exam dates are out and registration is open till March 12. National Testing Agency (NTA) invited applicants for registrations of Session 2 of the entrance examination for top engineering institutes in the country.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, April 8, April 10, April 11 and April 12, 2023. As previously assured, NTA stuck to the schedule despite delay in registrations.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 registration was delayed. As per the official schedule and notification, registration should have begun from February 7, 2023. However, it has started now and candidates can now register for session 2.

JEE mentors in Indore are instructing students to focus on improving their score to get a good All India Rank (AIR). “Students must focus on analysing their strengths and weakness to score better,” Harpreet Singh, a mentor, said.

He added that for students, who appear in both session 1 and 2, their best of the two scores will be considered for ranking.

Both fresh candidates and those who took the first session can appear for session 2. JEE Main all India ranks will be announced after session 2 results.

Registering for JEE Main 2023 Session 2

Candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility, uploading of Address proof (Present and Permanent), Cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

All candidates (already registered and new registration) are required to upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. The address proof may include AADHAAR Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, Voter ID card, etc. Both documents (if applicable) are to be merged and uploaded in a single pdf file. If the present and permanent addresses are same, then the same document will suffice.

75% criteria stays

Candidates who have passed Class 12th in 2021, 2022 or are appearing in 2023 are eligible to register for JEE Main 2023, irrespective of their age. Despite objections and protests the criteria of scoring 75 per cent in Class 12 board examination has been reinstated.

NTA re-introduced 75% criteria in JEE Main after Covid-19 outbreak from 2023.

According to this, General candidates require minimum 75% marks in Class 12th to be eligible for admission based on JEE Main scores. Meanwhile, SC/ST candidates require 65% marks.