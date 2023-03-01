Indore: Duo nabbed with high-end mobiles

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Tuesday recovered mobile phones and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from two mobile snatchers who were arrested on Tuesday. The accused were active in the Bhawarkuan area.

Police said acting on a complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified accused. The CCTV cameras installed around the place where the incident took place were scanned in which police viewed the two accused in a hoodie who snatched the phone and fled.

Police received information that the two suspects were roaming in Vishnupuri Colony with the intention of committing the crime again.

However, on seeing the police team, the duo tried to flee but the swift police pounced on them.

Police arrested Amit (20) and Vikas (19).

A total of 8 high-end mobile phones were recovered from the arrested persons. Police also seized one vehicle from the accused which the accused had also stolen. Valuables worth Rs 5 lakh have been confiscated. Police are interrogating them to find out about other thefts.