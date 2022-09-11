e-Paper Get App
JEE Advanced 2022 Results: AIR 128 Atharv A Bendale stands Indore topper

Over 1.56 lakh candidates across the country and over 3,000 across Indore appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year. Though 2.5 lakh had qualified from JEE Main, 1.56 lakh had appeared in the exam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The final battle was over and the much-awaited results of JEE Advanced 2022 are out. In Indore, Atharv A Bendale is the city topper of Indore with 128 All India Rank.

Khushal Agarwal, Indore 2nd Topper.

Khushal Agarwal, Indore 2nd Topper. |

JEE Advanced was held on August 28.

JEE Advanced was held on August 28.

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Result

All India Ranks under 1000 in Indore

Athrav A Bendale -128 – Indore city topper

Khushal Agrawal - 337

Akarsh Gupta - 373

Samyak Jain - 381

Pratyush Shrivastava – 407

Arush Jain - 478

Siddhesh Patil – 488

Tanishq Maheshwari – 500

Lokendra Singh Gohil – 546

Atharv Verma – 556

Sarthak Gangwal - 641

Akshat Alya - 667

Atharva N Mahajan - 842

Burhanuddin Merchant – 848

Siya Gupta – MP State Female Topper – 911

Adi Jain – 920

Krishna Khandelwal – 994

