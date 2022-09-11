JEE Advanced 2022 Results: AIR 128 Atharv A Bendale stands Indore topper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The final battle was over and the much-awaited results of JEE Advanced 2022 are out. In Indore, Atharv A Bendale is the city topper of Indore with 128 All India Rank.
Khushal Agarwal, Indore 2nd Topper. |
Over 1.56 lakh candidates across the country and over 3,000 across Indore appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year. Though 2.5 lakh had qualified from JEE Main, 1.56 lakh had appeared in the exam.
JEE Advanced was held on August 28.
JEE (Advanced) 2022 Result
All India Ranks under 1000 in Indore
Athrav A Bendale -128 – Indore city topper
Khushal Agrawal - 337
Akarsh Gupta - 373
Samyak Jain - 381
Pratyush Shrivastava – 407
Arush Jain - 478
Siddhesh Patil – 488
Tanishq Maheshwari – 500
Lokendra Singh Gohil – 546
Atharv Verma – 556
Sarthak Gangwal - 641
Akshat Alya - 667
Atharva N Mahajan - 842
Burhanuddin Merchant – 848
Siya Gupta – MP State Female Topper – 911
Adi Jain – 920
Krishna Khandelwal – 994
