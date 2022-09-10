Bhopal: CM Chouhan chairs follow-up meeting on Urea, inquires about action taken

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a follow-up meeting with officials on irregularities in urea distribution in Jabalpur division and inquired about the action taken in this regard, as per officials.

CM's queries included what action was taken in regard with the decision taken on Friday and who was responsible for the irregularities.

It had been decided by the Madhya Pradesh government that the farmers would get 70 percent of urea through Markfed and the cooperative society and 30 percent of supply would go to the private market.

CM said strict action should be taken against those who gave more urea to private players than the stipulated amount.

Commissioner Jabalpur B Chandrashekar apprised the CM that action was taken at two levels.

He said an FIR was registered against three people at the first level. They include Dwaraka Gupta, Jaiprakash Singh and Rajendra Chaudhary.

He said Dwarka Gupta, who is a transporter, from Bilaspur had been absconding. His three locations were raided. His assistant Shubham was being interrogated.

He said Jaiprakash Singh, who is from Bhopal, was arrested and interrogation was going on.

He said Rajendra Singh of Noida who is marketing director of KRIBHCO was named in the FIR but there seemed to be no involvement on his part in the irregularities. His assistant RK Chopra was being questioned in his place.

He also said 129 metric tonnes of manure had been found in two godowns in raids at the second level and further action was being taken.

CM said those who are guilty should not be spared at any cost. Take such an action that no one dares to commit such a crime, he instructed.

At the same time, CM instructed, there should be no shortage of manure in the districts. If needed, fertiliser should be supplied in advance and there should be a constant review of the situation.

