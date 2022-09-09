Bhopal: RGPV students protest over alleged irregularities in exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of students of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki University (RGPV) staged a demonstration on the university premises on Friday alleging irregularities in the exam. Protestors, led by NSUI activists, claimed that the students were getting phone calls from middlemen claiming that they would get them to clear the exam in exchange for a few bucks.

The RGPV administration held talks with the demonstrators and tried to pacify them. The protesting students demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities. NSUI IT Cell’s former coordinator Akshay Tomar claimed that the employees of the company, which received the tender of preparing question papers and releasing examination results, were contacting the students through middlemen and trying to temper with exam results. He demanded a high level probe into the matter and action against the guilty.

