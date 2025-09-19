 JAYS Demands Stringent Action Against BJP Leader Accused Of Assaulting Woman Constable In MP's Barwani
JAYS Demands Stringent Action Against BJP Leader Accused Of Assaulting Woman Constable In MP's Barwani

Victim subjected to political pressure to withedraw complaint; accused held, FIR registered against Yadav, challan to be presented in court

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
JAYS Demands Stringent Action Against BJP Leader Accused Of Assaulting Woman Constable In MP's Barwani |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) organisation demanded strict action against the accused who assaulted a tribal woman constable on Friday. Irked JAYS activists reached the SP office and submitted a memorandum, urging the arrest of Silawad BJP mandal president Ajay Yadav.

In the memorandum, the organisation alleged that Ajay has connections with a former cabinet minister and is often seen with senior leaders. The memorandum further alleged that political pressure was being exerted on the victim to withdraw her complaint.

It also stated that she was being threatened with expulsion from her job. The organisation accused Yadav of using his political influence to escape accountability in the matter.

As per reports, a case was registered with Barwani Kotwali police station on Thursday under multiple sections of the IPC along with provisions of SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant, a 30-year-old tribal woman head constable, alleged that Ajay Yadav molested and threatened to remove her from job. According to the FIR, when the woman constable was returning home after shopping in Sendhwa, Ajay Yadav forcibly got into her car and misbehaved with her on Wednesday. When she resisted, he threatened to kill her and warned that he would ensure she no longer remains in her job.

What JAYS Demands- JAYS has demanded Ajay Yadav’s immediate arrest, an SIT-led impartial investigation, seizure and technical examination of his mobile phone and scrutiny of his alleged illegal assets.

The organisation also called for the case to be fast-tracked to ensure speedy justice. JAYS leaders warned that if the police fail to act swiftly, they would launch a large-scale agitation.

They said that if women in uniform are unsafe, then the plight of ordinary women in the district would be unimaginable.

‘Police have arrested accused Ajay Yadav and registered an FIR against him under relevant sections including molestation and atrocity. After further legal actions, a challan will be presented in the court,’ ASP Dheeraj Babbar said.

