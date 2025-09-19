 ‘Money Goes To Foreign Companies,’ Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals People To Stop Online Shopping
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals To People To Stop Online Buying |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to the people of the state to stop buying any item online.

The money paid for buying goods online goes to the foreign countries, he said, adding that people should opt for offline purchases to strengthen the country’s economy.

Buying anything online impacts the country’s economy, Yadav said. He appealed to the people to keep away from buying anything online.

Everyone should hold off on online buying, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about promoting Swadeshi goods, Yadav said.

article-image

On September 17, Modi urged the people to use Swadeshi products, the Chief Minister said. He said buying Swadeshi products should be encouraged.

The poor who make earthen lamps, papads, and other items at their homes should be given support, he said.

Many lives can be changed if the works of domestic producers are encouraged, he said.

The online buying has a severe impact on the local artisans and small businessmen, he said.

After US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India, the Central Government launched a nationwide campaign to promote domestic producers.

At a time when the BJP is taking the campaign to the people, Yadav has opened a front against online buying. 

