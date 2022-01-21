Jawad: One panchayat employee suspended, other sets to lose jobs for corruption

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Dharadi gram panchayat secretary Kanhiyalal Dhakad was suspended while assistant secretary Kaluram Regar is all set to be terminated from his services after duo were found guilty of embezzlement of funds meant for Sambal Scheme and forging government documents.

Dharadi gram panchayat falls under Jawad janpad panchayat in Neemuch district.

Dhakad and Regar embezzled Rs 12 lakh by preparing fake death certificates of people who are still alive.

The duo prepared six death certificates and withdrew Rs 2 lakh in the name of each person.

Singoli police booked the duo under sections 467, 468, 471, 409, 420, 120(b) and 34 of Indian Penal Code after a departmental investigation held them guilty.

Dinesh Dhakad of Dhardi Gram Panchayat had complained that the assistant secretary had made fake certificates of the living persons and withdrew over Rs 12 lakh under the Sambal scheme.

Following the complaint, a three members investigation team was constituted.

The inquiry panel investigated 8 cases and recorded statements of persons who were declared dead. The probe revealed an embezzlement of Rs 12 lakh.

Those declared dead by duo to defraud the exchequer are: Shantibai, wife of Meghraj Regar, a resident of Ladpura village, Kanchanbai, wife of Mangilal Nayak, a resident of Arnia village, Jetibai, wife of Ramlal Regar, a resident of Dhardi village, Pappulal, son of Jagdish Barot, a resident of Dhardi village, Roshanbai, wife of Ashok Harijan, a resident of Dhardi village and Leelabai, wife of Banshilal Regar, a resident Dhardi village.

The probe revealed that none of the relatives of six people submit any kind of application for the certificate. The accused duo submitted bogus applications to prepare fake death certificates.

