Indore: 3-day ‘Til Chaturthi’ fest begins at Khajrana temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day long ‘Til Chaturthi’ festival started at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore on Friday.

The temple has been decorated with flowers and electric lights. According to reports, the food stalls and swings would be forbidden this year.

About 51 thousands laddoos of sesame and jaggery were offered to Lord Ganesha on the first day. Lord Ganesha was anointed with the traditional Panchamrit. Maha Aatri would also be done here.

The devotees were instructed to follow all the COVID protocol during seeking blessings in the temple. A large number of devotees from all over the country used to visit the temple on the occasion.

Temple Management Committee President and Collector Manish Singh, Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal along with their families worshiped here and flagged off to begin the fest.

The chief priest of the temple, Pandit Ashok Bhatt said that the fair would last for three days. Devotees were allowed to seek blessings with all COVID norms. They should maintain social distancing.

“It is necessary to wear a face mask. No devotee without a mask will be permitted in the temple for the darshan,” Bhatt said.

“Devotees will not be permitted in the Garbgrah of the temple. We are taking precautions to ensure that there should not be a gathering of people on the temple premises,” Bhatt further said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:09 PM IST