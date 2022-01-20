Indore: Shooting of Vicky Kaushal's 'Luka Chupi 2' creates trouble for patients, attendants in Arihant Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The shooting of a Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the city has become a craze for people but it had become the reason for trouble to the patients and their attendants admitted to Arihant Hospital.

The shooting of the movie was scheduled in the hospital on Thursday during which guards and bouncers of the hospital had stopped attendants of the patients to enter or move out of the hospital.

Hospital administration arranged for another way of movement of patients and their family members after some attendants created ruckus of the same.

According to Omprakash Gupta, an attendant of a patient, “Movie’s shooting was scheduled in the hospital on Thursday morning. The shooting was being done on the second floor of the hospital but the guards didn’t allow us to go outside to bring medicines and breakfast while they didn’t even allow other attendants to go to the floor to meet the patients.”

Meanwhile, the hospital administration’s Amit Baglani claimed that the shooting was done in different areas of the hospital and it is not causing any trouble to the patients and their attendants.

“Guards and bouncers were deployed for the security and not for creating trouble for the attendants,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:21 PM IST