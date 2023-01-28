Jaora News Diary: Republic Day celebrated with zeal

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Tricolour was hoisted after garlanding the statue of Goddess Saraswati in Jaora Municipal Council office of Jaora chairman Anam Mohammad Yusuf Kadapa.

Following this, the National Anthem was played.

On this occasion vice president Sushil Kochatta addressed everyone. Leader of opposition in the council Rani Pawan Soni, district planning committee member Mohammad Mustakim Mansuri and others were present on the occasion. All the dignitaries wished each other and also distributed sweets on this auspicious occasion.

R-Day celebrated at Bhagat Singh PG College

Jaora: Republic Day celebration was organised at Bhagat Singh Government Post Graduate College in Jaora. College Jan Bhagidari Samiti president Pramod Rawal was the chief guest on the occasion. College principal Dr Enjin Pathan hoisted the flag.

Addressing the programme, chief guest Rawal asked students that we should not only think about our rights but should also be aware of our duties. Rawal congratulated everyone and told them to be alert for the national interest.

The former principal of the college Dr N. Paliwal said that we should not think about what the nation is doing for us, we should think about what we are doing for the nation. All the members of the college family and students were present on this occasion.

Tricolour hoisted in Saraswati Shishu Mandir

Jaora: Republic Day was celebrated enthusiastically at Saraswati Shishu Mandir Saraswatipuram Paharia Road, Jaora. Flag hoisting was done by Ajit Chatar, president of Vivek Bharti Shikshan Samiti. The chief guest of the programme was former student Tanmay Soni. Principal Renu Bala Sharma, headmistress Vatsala Runwal along with all the academic and non-academic staff members were present on the occasion.

