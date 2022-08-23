Jaora: Harendra Singh Tomar picked for Indian basketball team

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Talented and versatile Harendra Singh Tomar has been selected for the Indian basketball team.

Giving information, District Basketball Association president and MLA Rajendra Pandey and secretary Vijay Pamecha told that FIBA basketball World Cup qualifier tournament will be held in Jordan from August 24 to August 28 and Harendra would be representing India in the tournament.

Harendra has been picked up for the team after waiting for almost 15 years. He has been representing the state in various national-level university tournaments for almost 20 years and has bagged many best player awards. Tomar credits his success to VP Richaria, pesident of State Basketball Association Kulwinder Singh Gill and mentor Tejram Mangroda. District Basketball Association president Rajendra Pandey, chairman Himanshu Prajapati, vice president Suresh Mehta, Sushil Kochatta, Mahendra Gangwal and others have expressed happiness over the selection of Tomar in the Indian team. They congratulated the player on his achievement and encouraged him to perform well in the future.

