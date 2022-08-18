e-Paper Get App

Jaora: Anam Kadpa takes charge as president of Jaora Municipal Council

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recently held civic body elections, Anam Kadpa took charge as president while Sushil Kochatta was sworn in as vice president of the Municipal Council Jaora.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Anam said that no stone will be left unturned to fulfil the promises of developments that we have made in the manifesto during the election.

Providing basic facilities to citizens will remain among the top priorities besides making Jaora a district. CMO Durga Bamnia and accountant Sanjay Tukadiya marked their presence during the swearing-in ceremony.

Councillors Suleman Khan, Saeeda B Mehmood Pepa, Asif Kabadi, Imran Haji and Mustakim Mansoori among others accorded a warm welcome to newly elected members.

article-image

