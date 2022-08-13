e-Paper Get App

29-year-old Anam elected Jaora Municipal Council president

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Anam Kadapa became the youngest and third women president of Jaora Municipality at the age of 29 years on Saturday. The post of vice-president has also been occupied by Congress candidate Sushil Kochatta.

Congress had won 17 out of 30 seats of Jaora Municipal Council. Anam got 20 out of 30 votes as two Independents voted in her favour and one BJP councillor cross-voted. On the other hand, two independent and three BJP councillors raised the vote count of Sushil to 22 and helped in his smooth victory.

BJP Rani Pawan Soni received only 10 votes. Although the party has 11 councillors, Rani received only 10 votes. Vice president candidate Rukmani Rajesh Dhakad got only eight votes.

After the victory, Anam's father Yusuf Kadapa, as her representative, said that she would work for the development of the city with utmost effort. He added, providing basic facilities to the citizens will be the priority.

On the other hand, BJP election in-charge Mahesh Soni said that cross-voting is unfortunate. The councillors who did this have to face the consequences. BJP leaders were found freely supporting the Congress candidates.

article-image

