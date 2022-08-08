Jaora: Ceremony to honour Ratlam's martyrs

Representative Photo |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The ceremony to honour martyrs of Ratlam district was organised on Monday. Rajendra Shrotiya's book the "Unknown Revolutionary of Madhya Pradesh" was launched by national poet and litterateur Dev Krishna Vyas was present as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Vyas said that we should remember our freedom fighters who helped set our country free. But, many martyrs are still unrecognised by us. Regarding this, Rajendra Shrotriya has published his work "Unknown Revolutionaries of Madhya Pradesh" by writing a poem on the anonymous revolutionaries of Madhya Pradesh.

The event was inaugurated after worshipping Goddess India and garlanding the portrait of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. Along with this, children of Shri Madhavanand Academy gave a dance performance on the national song and were present in the costumes of great men.

The family members of martyr Kanhaiya Lal Jat (Gunavad), and martyr Lokesh Kumawat (Mavata) were honoured among the guests and loved ones by offering shawls, shriphal and mementos.