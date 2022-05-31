 
Janpad Panchayat and Dist Panchayat Polls: Congress to give tickets based on merit, says former RS Sadho

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Congress | File

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the nomination process for the upcoming local body elections beginning, former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho came to Burhanpur to collect the applications of the candidates for the janpad panchayat and district panchayat polls.

The former cabinet minister and sitting MLA from Maheshwar constituency, Dr Sadho made it clear that for Panchayat elections, a committee has been formed by Congress state president Kamal Nath to decide who will be party candidates in these elections. The committee includes former state Congress president Arun Yadav, district in-charge Syed Sajid Ali, former MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purani, former MLA Ravindra Mahajan, former MLA Raghunath Chaudhary, former MLA Firoza Ali, Hameed Qazi, city president Ajay Raghuvanshi and rural president Kishor Mahajan. The selection of the candidate will be done by the committee based on merit.

She asked Congress leaders to share their problems and assured them of solving the same.

Dr Sadho once again targeted those Congress leaders who switched their loyalty leading to the downfall of Kamal Nath's government in the state said that the people of Madhya Pradesh expressed their confidence in Congress by handing over the reins of the state to the Congress. But some people left Congress due to personal interests leading to the downfall of the party's government in the state.

She asked all party leaders and workers to visit every village and work hard.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Thakur Surendra Singhís daughter-in-law Abhilasha and daughter Layshree Thakur expressed their claim for the party ticket. According to information, Abhilasha Thakur staked a claim for Pipri janpad panchayat ticket while Layshree Thakur for a district panchayat member from Fofnar village.

